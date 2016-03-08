Roma ready to pounce if Sarri leaves Chelsea

20 March at 12:30
Following Chelsea’s 2 – 0 defeat at the hands of Everton, Sarri’s position on the Chelsea bench looks increasingly in doubt. According to Corriere della Sera, Roma would happily step in, should the ex-Napoli boss be relieved of his duties.
 
The hypotheses in the hands of the club at the moment three names. The idea would be to take someone of the profile of Antonio Conte, even if the former Juve coach seems decidedly complicated due to costs. 
 
A good name could be that of Maurizio Sarri, but everything will depend on his future at Chelsea. Gian Piero Gasperini and Marco Giampaolo also like it very much, the first is able to enhance young people, a characteristic esteemed by the owners, the second is working wonders at Samp and has transformed Quagliarella into a goal machine, however, the Genoa club will hardly want to free him.
 
 
 
 

