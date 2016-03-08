Roma reject Arsenal offer for Bayern Munich target

02 November at 21:55
Arsenal have reportedly had a bid rejected for Roma's Bayern Munich and Manchester City target Cengiz Under.

The Turkish youngster has drawn links with a Roma exit, with Bayern Munich,  Manchester City and Tottenham also having drawn links with the winger. 

A report from Calciomercato states that Arsenal made an offer of 27 million euros for the winger, but the giallorossi have pegged the offer back stating that they would only part ways if a potential buyer offers them a fee of over 50 million euros.

