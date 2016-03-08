Serie A giants Roma have reportedly rejected a chance to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma for a second time this summer.Mino Raiola is pushing for his client to leave the rossoneri this summer and while no offers have arrived, Milan too are willing to let Donnarumma go for the right price.Gazzetta dello Sport report that Roma were offered Donnarumma for the second time this summer by Raiola, but they have their sights firmly set of Copenhagen stopper Robin Olsen, for whom the giallorossi have had an opening offer of 10 million euros rejected.