Roma reject Inter’s proposal of loan swap deal for Politano, Spinazzola
03 January at 12:20Italian Serie A giants AS Roma have rejected league rivals Inter Milan’s proposal of loan deals for the exchange of wingers Matteo Politano and Leonardo Spinazzola, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercaot.com.
The Milan-based club have been in the market to bolster their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign and are looking to offload Politano in order to create space for the new arrivals.
As per the latest report, Inter offered Politano to Roma in exchange of Spinazzola and proposed both players should join the other club on a loan deal.
However, the Rome-based club have rejected that offer as they are not interested to let the player leave who has just joined the club in the summer from Juventus for a reported transfer fee of €29.50 million.
Since joining, Spinazzola has represented his current club in 16 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score a goal along with providing a solitary assist.
