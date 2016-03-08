Roma reject Spurs’ approach for Edin Dzeko
10 December at 15:00Italian Serie A giants AS Roma have rejected an approach from English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur for the veteran striker Eden Dzeko, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
There were reports in the English media that the North London-based club were exploring options to bolster their attacking unit where they currently have Harry Kane as the only out-right striker.
As per the latest report, Spurs identified Roma’s Dzeko as a perfect candidate for the backup of Kane and did make an approach for him but Roma rejected it by stating that he is not for sale.
The 33-year-old has been at the Rome-based club since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Premier League giants Manchester City for a reported transfer fee of €11 million.
Since then, Dzeko has represented his current club in 198 matches in all competition where he has managed to score 95 goals along with providing 40 assists.
