Roma release official statement distancing themselves from Totti-De Rossi rumours

Roma have issued a statement ‘distancing’ themselves from a report that claimed Daniele De Rossi wanted Francesco Totti out of the club.



La Repubblica cited a leaked email from ex-Roma fitness coach Ed Lippie (sent to Pallotta in December of last year) that read how De Rossi, along with other key members of the dressing wanted the removal of Coach Eusebio Di Francesco, sporting director Monchi and also Totti.



The newspaper writes that Lippie’s sources were medics Riccardo Del Vescovo and Damiano Stefanini (who have now left the club with Di Francesco and Monchi in March).



The capital club, however, posted a statement on their official website to deny the rumours.



“AS Roma would like to distance itself from the report printed in the pages of today’s Repubblica newspaper.



“Contrary to the club’s usual policy, which is not to comment on rumours and claims printed in the media, in order to protect the individuals mentioned in the report the club would like to reiterate that it is irresponsible to present opinions expressed by - and reported to - third parties as statements of fact, in order to present a misleading picture that is entirely separated from reality.”



Corriere dello Sport, meanwhile, writes De Rossi has been ‘deeply shocked’ by the report and is considering legal action against the authors of the story.



