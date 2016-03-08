Roma release pictures of Dzeko’s contract extension event

Italian Serie A club AS Roma have released the pictures of the contract extension event of the veteran striker Eden Dzeko.



The pictures was released on the Rome-based club’s official Twitter account on the Saturday morning.



The news will be a major boost for the Giallorossi support-base as the former Manchester City forward was heavily linked with a move to league rivals Inter Milan.



On the other hand, the news will be a disastrous one for Inter’s new manager Antonio Conte who wanted the Bosnia international as the backup for recently signed striker Romelu Lukaku.

