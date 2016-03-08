Roma release pictures of Dzeko’s contract extension event

17 August at 14:20
Italian Serie A club AS Roma have released the pictures of the contract extension event of the veteran striker Eden Dzeko.

The pictures was released on the Rome-based club’s official Twitter account on the Saturday morning.

The news will be a major boost for the Giallorossi support-base as the former Manchester City forward was heavily linked with a move to league rivals Inter Milan.

On the other hand, the news will be a disastrous one for Inter’s new manager Antonio Conte who wanted the Bosnia international as the backup for recently signed striker Romelu Lukaku.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.