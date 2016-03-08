Roma remain confident in signing Higuain

11 July at 20:00
According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Roma still remain confident in signing Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain.

Higuain returned from two loan spells at AC Milan and then Chelsea at the end of the season and Juventus appear to be relatively keen on keeping him on the books to work alongside or as a rotation option to Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, CorSport suggest that Roma still believe they can close a deal for the Argentine, despite what his agent and other reports have suggested.

