Roma, Rennes also keen to sign Nzonzi on loan: the details
23 January at 20:40French side Rennes are interested in Roma owned midfielder Steven Nzonzi, according to a report from French media outlet Footmercato via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the French club are interested in the 31-year-old French midfielder, who is currently on a season long loan with Turkish side Galatasaray. The club’s president, Oliver Letang, has asked about the possibility of having Nzonzi on loan this month until the end of the season. Rennes are currently 3rd in Ligue 1 but appreciate the need for midfield reinforcements.
Nzonzi has struggled to settle in Turkey this season, making 15 appearances across all competitions for a total of 1287 minutes. In that time, he’s provided one assist. However, the 31-year-old Frenchman has been indefinitely suspended by the Turkish club since December due to an incident on the training ground, where he left without permission and chose not to return (via Daily Mail). He has missed six games so far due to this suspension.
Apollo Heyes
