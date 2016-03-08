Roma resume contact with Juventus’ Higuain

Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma have resumed contact with Juventus veteran striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to la Repubblica.



The Rome-based club are in the market to sign a striker keeping in view that their front man Eden Dzeko is expected to leave the club in the ongoing transfer window.



Therefore, the club in the capital city have identified Higuain as their number one target to fill the void which will be created after the departure of Dzeko.



However, in the recent past it was emerged that the former Napoli man refused to entertain the idea of joining the Giallorossi.



But as per the latest development, it is believed that there is some sort of contact established between Roma and Higuain and it will be interesting to see if something substantial will come out of it.

