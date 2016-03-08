Roma return to pursuit of Napoli defender
17 July at 09:30Roma are once again on the trail of Napoli's Albanian full-back Elseid Hysaj.
Napoli value Hysaj at 20 million euros, with Roma only likely to pursue a deal for the defender's signature should they offload Alessandro Florenzi; the club captain whose diminishing form in recent seasons has led the Giallorossi to consider his departure.
Roma believe they can sell Florenzi for around 30 million euros.
