Roma tell Liverpool Alisson price-tag
30 May at 12:10Reports from British daily The Guardian have revealed Roma's asking price for Liverpool target Alisson.
The Brazilian has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world this season after having impressed for the giallorossi. He has also attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe, including Liverpool and Real Madrid. The stopper appeared in every single Serie A game for the giallorossi this season.
A report by the Guardian revealed that Liverpool are very much interested in signing the 25-year-old goalkeeper.
The report says that the player is valued by Roma at 90 million euros and they will not let Alisson go for a fee less than that valuation.
Alisson's current deal at Roma expires in the summer of 2021 and the club is under no pressure to deprive themselves of the player this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
