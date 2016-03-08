Roma reveal price tag for Fiorentina target Jesus

30 December at 18:10
Italian Serie A giants AS Roma have revealed the price tag for the want-away centre-back Juan Jesus, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Rome-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.

As per the latest report, Roma are demanding fee in the region of €8 million for the player who has been attracting interest from the likes of Fiorentina and Bologna.

