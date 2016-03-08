Roma revive interest in Sassuolo star

It is still only October, but directors are already looking for potential reinforcements on the transfer market. One of the teams that could be active in January is Roma, who are now reportedly once again targeting Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo, who the Giallorossi have been observing for a lengthy period of time.



According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma are ready to re-launch in their attempts to sign the 24-year-old winger.



The Roma-based paper reminds that the player was approached by Roma in the last transfer market sessions, with sporting director Monchi identifying him as the ideal profile to fill the gap left with Salah's departure, which Cengiz Under is not capable of filling.



Sassuolo have, until now, always asked for high figures for their star, but Berardi has remained very close to his former coach Eusebio Di Francesco, who has now consolidated the Roma bench after a negative start to the season.