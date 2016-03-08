Roma revolution, if Monchi leaves, Totti is in line to step into role

Roma’s Champions League last 16 match tonight away at Porto could be decisive to the futures of not only head coach Eusebio Di Francesco, but also potentially that of sporting director Monchi, and Roma legend Francesco Totti. According to the Corriere dello Sport Roma are lining up former club captain Totti as a potential replacement for the Spaniard, who has been approached by Arsenal in recent weeks.

Totti is due to meet with Roma president James Pallotta at the end of the season, to take stock of the situation and evaluate his work, and if this report is to be believed Pallotta is keen to offer Totti a more important role behind the scenes at Roma.