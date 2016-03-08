Roma revolution, if Monchi leaves, Totti is in line to step into role

06 March at 12:53

Roma’s Champions League last 16 match tonight away at Porto could be decisive to the futures of not only head coach Eusebio Di Francesco, but also potentially that of sporting director Monchi, and Roma legend Francesco Totti. According to the Corriere dello Sport Roma are lining up former club captain Totti as a potential replacement for the Spaniard, who has been approached by Arsenal in recent weeks. 

 

Totti is due to meet with Roma president James Pallotta at the end of the season, to take stock of the situation and evaluate his work, and if this report is to be believed Pallotta is keen to offer Totti a more important role behind the scenes at Roma. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.