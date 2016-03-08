'Roma robbed, Buffon's curse': front pages of Italian papers after crazy UCL night

Another crazy night in Champions League. Manchester United became the first club to qualify for the next stage of the competition after losing 2-0 the first match at home. All at expenses of Gig Buffon's Psg. The Italian goalkeeper made a crucial mistake in the first half allowing the Red Devils to go 1-2 up. A late penalty kick scored by Marcus Rashford did the rest.



One of Tuttosport's main headline is "Buffon, that's a curse". The legendary Italian goalkeeper faced the same elimination from the Champions League one year ago when Michael Oliver awarded Real Madrid a late penalty at the Santiago Bernabeu. That time, the English ref gave Buffon his marching order and the Italian wasn't unable to try to save the penalty kick scored by Cristiano Ronaldo.



Roma's elimination at hands of Porto is creating many controversies too. The Turkish referee Cakir rightfully awarded a penalty kick to the Portuguese side in the 117th minute last night but failed to do the same with Roma two minutes later when Patrick Schick was clearly fouled inside the penalty area. "Roma robbed!", writes Tuttosport, while the headline of Il Corriere dello Sport is 'shame' . Watch the front pages of Italian papers in our gallery.