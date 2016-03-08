Roma’s Florenzi set for Fiorentina move in January
16 December at 13:15Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s veteran midfielder Alessandro Florenzi is set for a move to league rivals Fiorentina in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Rome-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Paulo Fonseca in the summer.
As per the latest report, Florenzi is set to depart from the club in January and has played his final game at the Olimpico stadium while wearing the Giallorossi’s jersey in a 3-1 win against SPAL on Sunday.
The report further stated that the Viola will sign the player on loan initially with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.
It is believed that Florenzi has decided to join Fiorentina as he preferred staying in Italy and rejected offers from China and French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon.
