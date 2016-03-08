Roma’s Florenzi unlikely to say yes to Sampdoria move
16 November at 14:45Italian Serie A outfit Sampdoria are interested in signing league rivals AS Roma’s midfielder Alessandro Florenzi in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercaot.com.
The 28-year-old is looking set to leave the Rome-based club in the mid-season transfer window after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of new manager Paulo Fonseca.
As per the latest report, Sampdoria are interested in signing the Italy international and have already established contact with the player’s agent.
However, the report further stated that it is very unlikely that Florenzi will agree for a move to Sampdoria as he has plenty of options to choose from.
