Roma’s Pastore dismisses rumours of move to Lyon

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s veteran midfielder Javier Pastore has dismissed rumours that he is looking for a move to French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in the near future.The Argentina international has been quoted by the French media in the recent past that he is eager for a move to Lyon after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI at the Rome-based club.However, Pastore, while talking to mundod.lavoz.com cited by Calciomercato.com , has revealed that his words were taken out of context and that he is happy in Rome and is not looking for a move anywhere anytime soon.“I gave an interview to a French TV speaking in another language and in Italy they translated it badly,” he said. “They said I wanted to go to Lyon because my desire was to return to France. Nothing true: they only asked me if one day I would return to France and I replied that nobody knows what the future holds.”He added: “They asked me which club I would have liked to return to, excluding PSG, and I said that Lyon is a club that counts in France, both for its history and for the Argentines who wore that shirt. That's all. I am very happy in Rome with my family and I don't want to leave. I don't want to go home or go to Brazil, I want to stay here. I feel important and my wife also expressed that she is feeling well.”The 30-year-old has been at Roma since the summer 2018 when he moved from French club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.Since then, the attacking midfielder has represented his current club in 29 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score four goals along with providing three assists.