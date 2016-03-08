Roma’s Pastore dismisses rumours of move to Lyon
31 December at 19:00Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s veteran midfielder Javier Pastore has dismissed rumours that he is looking for a move to French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in the near future.
The Argentina international has been quoted by the French media in the recent past that he is eager for a move to Lyon after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI at the Rome-based club.
However, Pastore, while talking to mundod.lavoz.com cited by Calciomercato.com, has revealed that his words were taken out of context and that he is happy in Rome and is not looking for a move anywhere anytime soon.
“I gave an interview to a French TV speaking in another language and in Italy they translated it badly,” he said. “They said I wanted to go to Lyon because my desire was to return to France. Nothing true: they only asked me if one day I would return to France and I replied that nobody knows what the future holds.”
He added: “They asked me which club I would have liked to return to, excluding PSG, and I said that Lyon is a club that counts in France, both for its history and for the Argentines who wore that shirt. That's all. I am very happy in Rome with my family and I don't want to leave. I don't want to go home or go to Brazil, I want to stay here. I feel important and my wife also expressed that she is feeling well.”
The 30-year-old has been at Roma since the summer 2018 when he moved from French club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.
Since then, the attacking midfielder has represented his current club in 29 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score four goals along with providing three assists.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments