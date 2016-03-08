Roma’s Patrick Schick bids farewell to new Marseille signing Kevin Strootman
29 August at 21:00Roma confirmed the sale of Kevin Strootman to Marseille yesterday, bringing to an end a five-year spell in the Italian capital for the Dutch midfielder. The move was greeted by some criticism from Roma fans, angry at selling yet another key player; following the departures of Radja Nainggolan and Alisson to Inter Milan and Liverpool respectively earlier in the summer.
On his Instagram profile, Schick wished Strootman all the best in his new journey, with the comment “Good luck Kevin!” Short but sweet as Roma players, fans and former players alike all bid farewell to a player who has really been a part of Roma’s furniture over the past few years.
