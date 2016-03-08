Roma's Pellegrini comments on Totti friendship

27 September at 12:00
Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has spoken to DAZN about his life at the Giallorossi club:

"​I really like filling the playmaker role because I can do what I want, but still within certain tactical limits. But also the median, for how he plays under Fonseca, I love it. Basically, I want to touch the ball, that's why I play football. Today there are no pre-defined roles.

"Totti? ​I never talked about the number 10 shirt with him. For me he is a friend; I can count on Francesco in difficult times, we are very outspoken and this helps us to have a good relationship. He is a legend and when I was growing up he was already the Francesco Totti. If Totti comes to me in five years and gives me the 10? Francesco's proposals are not rejected."

