Roma's plan to sign Arsenal and Milan target
23 June at 17:40Joachim Andersen's future looks to be lying increasingly away from Sampdoria. The Danish defender, touted by many to follow in the footsteps of Inter defender Milan Skriniar, who has developed exponentially since he joined and departed the Nerazzurri, is a target of some top clubs: Arsenal, AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan all interested in the centre-back.
However, the latest reports from the Corriere dello Sport suggest that Italian capital city side AS Roma are now leading the pack for the Sampdoria man's signature.
Roma, it is reported, have a secret weapon in their pursuit of the Dane: CorSport suggesting that the Giallorossi could be prepared to use forward Gregoire Defrel to sweeten the deal for the defender that Sampdoria owner Massimo Ferrero considers to be worth around 40 million euros.
Defrel spent last season on loan with the Genoan club and could help the Giallorossi secure a deal for the in-demand defender; beating their divisional rivals Inter and Milan, as well as Spurs and Arsenal, to his signature. Andersen is considered one of the ideal candidates to replace Kostas Manolas, who looks to be joining Napoli this summer.
