Roma's plan to sign Chelsea and Bayern target

13 July at 11:30
Roma have identified their ideal replacement for Stephan El Shaarawy at the club, the Ital-Egyptian having completed a move to Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua this summer. 

According to reports from the Corriere dello Sport, Roma are chasing Chelsea and Bayern Munich target Leon Bailey as their ideal replacement, the Bayer Leverkusen winger having been long-since chased by some of Europe's top clubs.

However, Corsport suggest that Roma have a plan to sign the Jamaican international, using Czech forward Patrik Schick as part of a player plus cash deal; with Leverkusen receiving 15 million euros plus the Czech striker as part of the deal.

It is unclear whether or not Leverkusen would accept an offer in this region, or whether they would prefer just cash for the forward. However, promising signs for fans of Roma, with the club actually looking to reinvest and replace a vital player who has left the club.

