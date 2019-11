Roma’s scouts observe two Dinamo Zagreb’s players in Atalanta tie

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s scouts have observed two players from Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb in their UEFA Champions League match against Atalanta on Tuesday. As per the latest development , Roma’s scouts were present in the stands to observe midfielder Dani Olmo and young defender Josko Gvardiol.Out of the two, Olmo is being highly-rated in the football community and has also attracted interest from the likes of Roma’s league rivals AC Mila and Juventus in the recent past.