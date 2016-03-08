Roma’s scouts observe two Dinamo Zagreb’s players in Atalanta tie
27 November at 09:55Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s scouts have observed two players from Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb in their UEFA Champions League match against Atalanta on Tuesday.
As per the latest development, Roma’s scouts were present in the stands to observe midfielder Dani Olmo and young defender Josko Gvardiol.
Out of the two, Olmo is being highly-rated in the football community and has also attracted interest from the likes of Roma’s league rivals AC Mila and Juventus in the recent past.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments