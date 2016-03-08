Roma's search for Dzeko’s replacement leads them to Juventus forward

13 June at 19:40
Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are searching for a suitable replacement for striker Eden Dzeko, who is expected to join Inter Milan before the start of the next campaign. 

As per the Rome-based newspaper Il Messaggero, Roma have identified few strikers including Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain to replace the Bosnian international.
Higuain had a below-par time on-loan with Premier League giants Chelsea and is certain to return to Turin. 

However, Roma will be highly optimistic of getting the deal done as it is believed that Juve does not have the Argentina forward in their plans and are willing to cash in on the 31-year-old.

It is unknown how much Higuain would cost but after a string of failed performances, it is likely that he will not fetch a high price. This could be the perfect replacement for Dzeko in the Italian capital as the Bosnian forward will not command a particularly high price either.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Milan
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.