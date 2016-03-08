Roma's search for Dzeko’s replacement leads them to Juventus forward
13 June at 19:40Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are searching for a suitable replacement for striker Eden Dzeko, who is expected to join Inter Milan before the start of the next campaign.
As per the Rome-based newspaper Il Messaggero, Roma have identified few strikers including Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain to replace the Bosnian international.
Higuain had a below-par time on-loan with Premier League giants Chelsea and is certain to return to Turin.
However, Roma will be highly optimistic of getting the deal done as it is believed that Juve does not have the Argentina forward in their plans and are willing to cash in on the 31-year-old.
It is unknown how much Higuain would cost but after a string of failed performances, it is likely that he will not fetch a high price. This could be the perfect replacement for Dzeko in the Italian capital as the Bosnian forward will not command a particularly high price either.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments