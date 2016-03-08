After a few days of tranquility, Roma’s transfer market activity has been rekindled. I Later today Nicolò Zaniolo and Davide Santon will arrive , the two players coming from Inter as part of the sale of Radja Nainggolan. Both players will go through medicals tomorrow morning.According to Sky Sport, tomorrow will be the day of Javier Pastore's return to Italy. The Argentine will arrive directly from Ibiza, where he is spending his holidays. The medical visits of the 29-year-old are scheduled for Tuesday.