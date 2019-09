Roma, Santon tempted by January move

Roma’s Davide Santon may leave the Giallorossi in the January transfer window, according to Calciomercato.com , with a club that’s keen to acquire the 28-year-old Italian full-back.Santon denied multiple loan deals away from the capital earlier this summer, hoping to impress coach Paulo Fonseca, but now it seems the Italian is interested in a deal with SPAL.The 28-year-old has struggled for minutes with the Giallorossi, only clocking in around 1270 minutes for Roma since his arrival from Inter last summer.Apollo Heyes