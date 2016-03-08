Roma, Santon: ‘We will fight to be at the top’
07 September at 12:15Roma legend Francesco Totti caused quite the controversy this week when he said that Juventus were too far and away at the top of the league and that the rest of the teams, including his beloved Roma, were battling for second. This seems strange given how close the race for the scudetto was last season, with Napoli coming close to breaking the spell of Juve dominance.
Now, another Roma face has weighed in on the issue, new signing Davide Santon, who joined the club as part of the deal which saw Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan leave the club for divisional rivals Inter Milan during the summer.
Santon, speaking to RMC Sport, said that “Juventus have won for seven consecutive years, sooner or later we have to stop them”, before adding that “we’ll try, but it’ll be hard because they’ve made fantastic signings. We can fight to be among the top teams in the league.”
These words came after Roma’s friendly match against Benevento last night, in which the Giallorossi suffered a 2-1 defeat as Di Francesco works on the match fitness of those not selected for international duty.
