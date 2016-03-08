Roma, Schick could return from RB Leipzig in the summer: the situation
25 March at 16:50Roma owned forward Patrick Schick may return to the Italian capital in the summer as German side RB Leipzig look to skip activating the buy option on him, according to a report from Italian newspaper Leggo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 24-year-old Czech striker, who is contracted to the Giallorossi until 2022, has had a good season with the Bundesliga side so far, seemingly regaining his form after leaving the Italian peninsula. Schick has made 19 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1174 minutes. In that time, he has scored seven goals and provided three assists, being consistently impressive after returning from an ankle injury.
However, RB Leipzig may choose not to enact the €29 million buy option attached to him, the report continues. The German side are worried about the economic crisis attached to the Coronavirus emergency, which has seen many leagues around Europe set to lose hundreds of millions in TV rights, player salaries and ticket sales.
Apollo Heyes
