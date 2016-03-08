"If I ever wonder how it would've been to go to Juve? No, it's a closed chapter. I'm really happy that I moved to Roma. The medicals? After the first one, I understood that there was a heart problem. I knew something was wrong because they made me do checks that aren't standard.

"If Roma spoke to me at the end of the season? I haven't talked to anyone. Perhaps the club spoke to those who need to discuss their future, which is something that doesn't concern me. The first year was a new experience in a new city, where the pressure is immense. I would say that the injury was the biggest blow because I had just started to play.



"Jankto said that I can become the best in the world? Thank you, of course, it's nice to see how your teammates say this about you. It takes time to reach the highest levels and above all, we need a healthy body. There is a lot of competition but I work to get to the top."



