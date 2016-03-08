Roma, Schick: 'Ranieri is cleaning up the environment at the club'
20 March at 18:45Speaking from the withdrawal of the Czech Republic national team, Roma striker Patrik Schick has spoken to isport.cz:
"Monchi's farewell surprised us, we didn't expect it. And the arrival of Ranieri, even if we are sorry for Di Francesco, will serve to try to put things right and fix the environment a bit.
"It's a shame to be out of the Champions League, especially after the good results of last season, when we arrived in the semi-finals. We wanted to go on further, we had Porto, so the opponent was affordable.
"Moreover, after the first game, we seemed able to move forward, but things did not go our way and since then everything has changed.
"Already last year against Liverpool we were knocked out by two penalties, although I must admit that in any case, Porto played well in the second game with more quality than us.
"It's never pleasant when a coach goes away and other people lose their jobs, like the doctor and the physiotherapist. Now there is Ranieri, he is trying to give us positivity, to clean up the environment a little and we like him. He wants to put the club back together."
