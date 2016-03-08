Roma, Schick says 'yes' to Leipzig: agent is in Rome
27 August at 12:00
Patrik Schick may not be available for the derby, but not because of an injury or a technical choice. In fact, the Czech international is one step away from joining Bundesliga side Leipzig. His agent, Paska, is in Rome to secure the move.
The German side are ready to bring in Schick, who isn't appreciated by the Roma fans, on loan with an option to buy set at €30m. The player has already said 'yes' to the move, which could be completed as early as tomorrow.
In case that happens, then Roma would close the negotiations for Nikola Kalinic from Atletico Madrid. An agreement has already been reached with the Spanish side on the basis of a loan with an option to buy at €15m.
The Croatian striker is ready to return to Italy after previously playing for Fiorentina and Milan. With the latter, however, he failed to succeed and was labelled as a big flop by the Italian media.
