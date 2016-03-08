Roma send strong message to Inter about Dzeko: the latest

24 July at 20:30
​Roma have sent a strong and clear message to Inter. In the friendly against Gubbio, which kicked off at 18:00, Paolo Fonseca chose Edin Dzeko as the captain of the team.
 
The Bosnian striker has been heavily linked with Inter in recent weeks and Antonio Conte is pushing the Nerazzurri management to sign the player. In fact, negotiations have re-opened after the manager's words about the transfer strategy.
 
However, in the negotiations, Roma have refused to give any discounts on the price tag, which has stalled the transfer. The Giallorossi have asked for around €20m, while Inter have always offered less.
 
According to Sky Italia, the transfer fee could be reduced to €18m, but anything less than that will not be considered by Roma. Shortly, Inter will present a new offer for the striker, as negotiations between the sides are currently ongoing.
 

