Roma punish team following Bologna defeat, the latest
23 September at 20:30Roma played against Bologna earlier today as they ended up losing by a 2-0 score line. This was a shocking result as these were Bologna's first two goals of the season (and their first win).
Roma president James Pallotta wasn't very pleased with this result as he said (via Romapress.us): " What do you think about this result? Well I am disgusted by it...". Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco added after the game that: "We lacked determination today, it's as simple as that. We weren't good at all and we didn't make any effort to change things. I am not pleased by the way we played clearly...".
As Ansa reported, the Roma management will now be sending their players in a retreat tonight as they will be staying at their training ground for the next few days. Let's not forget that Roma will be playing against Lazio in the Roman derby next week as they will certainly want to respond in the right way...
