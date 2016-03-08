Roma sensation has a new agent: 5 powerhouse clubs interested

03 February at 13:15
Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo has now reportedly changed his agent for the third time in some few months, inviting interest from some of the world's biggest clubs including Juventus.

Zaniolo joined Roma this past summer in the exchange deal for Radja Nainggolan and has become one of the Serie A's best young players since then. 

Gazzetta dello Sport say that interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, PSG and Juve has been attracted by the new agent Claudio Vigorelli.

Having said that, Juventus are still very much in the lead for the youngster, with Il Tempo having talked of how a fan had handed the newspaper a torn sheet that he had recovered from the restaurant that Fabio Paratici was having dinner in at Milan. The sheet had the names of potential transfer targets and Zaniolo's name was on it.

Juventus have already planned a 40 million euros move for Zaniolo, say the papers. And the bianconeri could also offer a player in exchange plus some cash to make the deal come true.

