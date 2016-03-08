Roma set for talks to extend Zaniolo's contract
03 April at 22:45Serie A giants Roma are reportedly set for a meeting to hold new contract talks for Juventus target Nicolo Zaniolo.
The Italian has been a shining light for Roma in what has been a disappointing season for the club. Zaniolo has impressed though, appearing 20 times in the Serie A, scoring thrice and assisting twice.
Gazzetta dello Sport state that Roma are keen on keeping the player at the club, with Juventus clearly interested. The club will meet with the agents of the player tomorrow to set the basis for further talks about the new contract.
Roma want to extend Zaniolo's deal till the summer of 2024, with the player demanding a wage of 2.4 million euros a season in the new deal. The club will look to hold talks about it in the meeting.
Juventus have been heavily linked with a move and could well make an attempt to sign him in the summer.
