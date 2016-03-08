Roma set sights on Manchester United midfielder

13 June at 15:00
Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in Manchester United midfielder Fred, as per Il Romanista.

Roma’s new manager Paulo Fonseca wants to strengthen the team’s midfield and believes the Brazil international is a perfect fit for the Giallorossi as they look to recover from a disappointing season on the domestic front; where they finished in the sixth position of the league table with 66 points.

On the other hand, Fred had a below par first year for the Red Devils and the Premier League giants might be interested in letting the player leave the club in order to generate funds; as new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær is trying to rebuild the squad ahead of the next campaign. 

It is believed that Roma want Fred to join on a two-year long loan deal and that the personal terms with the player are agreed. 

However, it will be interesting to see if United will let the player leave on loan for whom they paid €60 million less than 12 months ago. 
 

