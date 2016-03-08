Roma set sights on Mexican double-signing
06 September at 11:30As per reports from Leggo today, Roma are keen on making two Mexican signings as they look to bolster their squad. The first that sporting director Monchi has singled out as a good fit is Club America starlet Diego Lainez, 18, who has already played for the Mexican national team. The other name is one that Roma were linked to over the course of the summer, Porto’s Hector Herrera.
Herrera refused the last renewal that Porto presented to him and, thus, could be on his way out of the Liga NOS. For Lainez, Roma have reportedly presented an offer to Club America already, through the player’s father.
