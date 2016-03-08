Roma set the asking price for Cengiz Under at €40 million

Zaniolo is expected to stay, but Roma without Champions League football next season, will have to make up for the financial shortfall that accompanies failure to qualify for Europe’s elite competition. Kostas Manolas and Edin Dzeko are widely expected to be sacrificed by the club as they look to balance the books in regards to Financial Fair Play, but it is now clear that that may not be enough for the club. The next player that the club could look to cash in on is Cengiz Under. Roma have set the asking price (€40 million) for the sale of the Turkish winger. It would represent a nice financial gain, even if at the moment there have been no concrete offers after initial interest from Bayern and Arsenal.