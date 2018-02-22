Roma set to announce first summer signing
28 May at 09:50A report from CalcioMercato states that Ante Coric could be announced as Roma's first summer signing in the next few hours.
It is believed that Coric arrived in Rome this morning to undergo a giallorossi medical at the Villa Stuart Sport Clinic in the Italian capital. The player has already said yes to a move to the Stadio Olimpico and will earn 7 million euros a season plus bonuses on his arrival at the club.
If all goes well, Roma will announce a deal for Coric in the coming few hours.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
