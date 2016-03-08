Roma set to hire Paulo Fonseca as manager

07 June at 12:45
Serie A giants AS Roma are now set to hire Paulo Fonseca as their new manager.

The giallorossi have been without a permanent manager ever since Eusebio di Francesco was sacked earlier in the year and was replaced by Claudio Ranieri on an interim basis.

 
Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Roma's next manager will be Fonseca, who will be in Italy on Monday after a total agreement was reached with Shakhtar Donetsk.

 

