Roma set to hire Paulo Fonseca as manager

Paulo Fonseca will be new AS Roma manager. Total agreement reached, he’s going to leave Shakhtar Donetsk and start his new adventure. He’ll arrive in Italy on Monday. #ASRoma #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2019

Serie A giants AS Roma are now set to hire Paulo Fonseca as their new manager.The giallorossi have been without a permanent manager ever since Eusebio di Francesco was sacked earlier in the year and was replaced by Claudio Ranieri on an interim basis.Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Roma's next manager will be Fonseca, who will be in Italy on Monday after a total agreement was reached with Shakhtar Donetsk.