Roma set to offer Schick one more chance to impress
22 August at 21:30Patrik Schick had been strongly linked with a move away from Roma this summer; Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund all reportedly expressing interest from the Bundesliga.
However, none of the proposals laid on the table by the German clubs were considered adequate enough for Roma to sell and, therefore, the Giallorossi have decided to keep hold of the Czech forward. This is as per reports from Il Romanista, who suggest that the club have opted to give Schick one last chance at the club.
