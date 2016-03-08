Roma set to sign Kalinic, Schick edges close to exit

31 August at 19:55
Serie A giants Roma are now set to sign Atletico Madrid striker Nikola Kalinic, with Patrik Schick now coming closer to a move to RB Leipzig.

Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that both the deals are now edging closer, with the Croatian looking set to replace the Czech Republic international.


  Schick is set to move to Leipzig on an initial loan deal with the obligation to buy.

 

