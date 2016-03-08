Roma sign Veretout from Fiorentina

20 July at 15:35
Italian Serie A giants AS Roma have completed the signing of Jordan Veretout from Fiorentina. The highly-rated midfielder has joined the Rome-based club on a season-long loan.

The Giallorossi announced his new website on Saturday.

Rome will pay € 1 million loan fee for the 26-year-old this season but will have to pay € 16 million more in order to make the transfer permanent. The deal will also include € 2 million add ons.

The last club in 75 appearances over the last two seasons, he scored 15 goals.

While talking to the club's official website, Verteout expressed his delight on joining the new club.

"I am very happy to play in this great club, with great players," said Jordan. "I will have the opportunity to share this experience with great teammates."
 

