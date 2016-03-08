Roma, Smalling can be sold by Manchester United but not for a low price
30 October at 12:00Roma will need to pay around €20 million to Manchester United if they want to sign defender Chris Smalling permanently, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Giallorossi are fully convinced by Smalling’s performances so far this season. The 29-year-old Englishman has won 100% of his tackles so far this season for the Roman club, even better than Ballon d’Or candidate Virgil van Dijk. Therefore, Roma are incredibly keen to sign him permanently and tie his future to the club, rather than returning him to England at the end of next season.
However, Manchester United are keen to bring the defender home, and therefore want an offer of around €20 million from the Giallorossi, the report finishes. Therefore, it’s unknown at the moment whether the Roman club will decide to reach that figure or simply enjoy his performances whilst they still can.
Apollo Heyes
