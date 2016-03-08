Roma, Smalling's transfer from Man Utd in doubt without Champions League
06 February at 22:20
Friedkin or Pallotta, many of Roma's next future moves will always be decided on the field. Yes, because as always the race for revenues will depend on sporting successes and, above all, qualification to next season's Champions League. There is a particular case that, already today, is in doubt and it's that of Chris Smalling, as we have learned.
The defender arrived in Rome at the end of August on a dry loan formula without any additional clauses. Sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has repeatedly confirmed their desire to negotiate with Manchester United over the permanent transfer of the player, who wants to stay.
However, the Red Devils have no intentions of giving any discounts. On the contrary, given the performances, the request to sell the English defender has increased to no less than €20m, while the player would receive the same salary for Roma (€3.5m per year).
Figures that the Giallorossi balance can hardly afford without realizing first-level capital gains, alternatively qualifying for the next Champions League. For this reason, to date, with Lazio and Inter ahead and Atalanta in full swing, without qualifying for the competition the Smalling transfer is unlikely.
For more news, visit our homepage.
The defender arrived in Rome at the end of August on a dry loan formula without any additional clauses. Sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has repeatedly confirmed their desire to negotiate with Manchester United over the permanent transfer of the player, who wants to stay.
However, the Red Devils have no intentions of giving any discounts. On the contrary, given the performances, the request to sell the English defender has increased to no less than €20m, while the player would receive the same salary for Roma (€3.5m per year).
Figures that the Giallorossi balance can hardly afford without realizing first-level capital gains, alternatively qualifying for the next Champions League. For this reason, to date, with Lazio and Inter ahead and Atalanta in full swing, without qualifying for the competition the Smalling transfer is unlikely.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments