Roma, solidarity with Balotelli: 'It is time to choose' - Photo
05 November at 11:00
Roma are with Mario Balotelli. The Giallorossi, always very attentive to issues such as the fight against racism, expressed solidarity with the Brescia striker after the shameful howls and the disgusting comments of the Verona ultras.
"As a club, Roma stands with Mario Balotelli, who was racially abused on Sunday. Whether it’s 20 people or 2,000, racist abuse is never acceptable. It’s time to choose a side - those prepared to stand up to racism and those who will allow it to destroy this game we all love," their tweet read.
It was during the game between Brescia and Hellas Verona that the Italian striker was racially abused. After having enough, Balotelli kicked the ball towards the ultras, before attempting to leave the pitch.
However, his teammates convinced him to remain, while the play was halted as an anti-racism message was read by the stadium announcer. Since then, Balotelli has received a lot of support, but also a few negative comments.
Yesterday, the leader of the Verona ultras stated that the striker isn't Italian, in addition to a bunch of other unacceptable claims. Read the interview here.
"As a club, Roma stands with Mario Balotelli, who was racially abused on Sunday. Whether it’s 20 people or 2,000, racist abuse is never acceptable. It’s time to choose a side - those prepared to stand up to racism and those who will allow it to destroy this game we all love," their tweet read.
It was during the game between Brescia and Hellas Verona that the Italian striker was racially abused. After having enough, Balotelli kicked the ball towards the ultras, before attempting to leave the pitch.
However, his teammates convinced him to remain, while the play was halted as an anti-racism message was read by the stadium announcer. Since then, Balotelli has received a lot of support, but also a few negative comments.
Yesterday, the leader of the Verona ultras stated that the striker isn't Italian, in addition to a bunch of other unacceptable claims. Read the interview here.
As a club, #ASRoma stands with Mario Balotelli, who was racially abused on Sunday.— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) November 5, 2019
Whether it’s 20 people or 2,000, racist abuse is never acceptable.
It’s time to choose a side - those prepared to stand up to racism and those who will allow it to destroy this game we all love pic.twitter.com/7COrDOL2jQ
Go to comments