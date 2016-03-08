Roma, son of the former president: 'Totti? is wasted in his role'

11 June at 00:01
Ettore Viola, son of the former president of Roma, Dino, lashed out at against the way the Giallorossi club is currently run.
 
"If one continues to run the company through managers who do not understand much about football and who could help them is marginalized,
 
"Roma is destined to go worse and worse. With my father, everything that happened in Trigoria in recent times would never have happened. Dino Viola was present, following training sessions, matches at the stadium both at home and away. so that something is won".
 
Ettore Viola then turns his attention to club legend Totti and new manager Fonseca.
 
"Maybe Fienga is an excellent manager but football is another thing. Francesco decides what to do. If they give him an operational role, it makes sense that he remains, but if he continues to be used as a testimonial, he seems to me its wasted time.
 
After being no by everyone, they finally found one ... The appearance is of a nice and helpful person, but I would have focused on the profile of a coach who knows the Italian championship. For Fonseca it will take a year to break in.”
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.