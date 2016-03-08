Roma, son of the former president: 'Totti? is wasted in his role'

Ettore Viola, son of the former president of Roma, Dino, lashed out at against the way the Giallorossi club is currently run.



"If one continues to run the company through managers who do not understand much about football and who could help them is marginalized,



"Roma is destined to go worse and worse. With my father, everything that happened in Trigoria in recent times would never have happened. Dino Viola was present, following training sessions, matches at the stadium both at home and away. so that something is won".



Ettore Viola then turns his attention to club legend Totti and new manager Fonseca.



"Maybe Fienga is an excellent manager but football is another thing. Francesco decides what to do. If they give him an operational role, it makes sense that he remains, but if he continues to be used as a testimonial, he seems to me its wasted time.



After being no by everyone, they finally found one ... The appearance is of a nice and helpful person, but I would have focused on the profile of a coach who knows the Italian championship. For Fonseca it will take a year to break in.”



