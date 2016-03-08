AS Roma are unbeaten in their last five Serie A games against SPAL (W4 D1), after they had lost in each of the previous three clashes.



SPAL have won only one of their 16 away games against AS Roma in Serie A (D6 L9); this coming in the only match in which they have scored more than one goal in this fixture (2-0 in September 1965).



AS Roma have won their last four games in all competitions - the last time that the Giallorossi had won five matches in a row was in November 2017.



SPAL have lost their last four league games - only once in their history have they lost five matches in a row in Serie A (in 1964).



SPAL have won three Serie A games so far this season - only once before have they won more often in their first eight matches in a top-flight season (five in the 1962/63).



Only Empoli (seven) have hit the woodwork more often than AS Roma (five) in Serie A this term, while SPAL are the only side yet to hit the woodwork in the Italian top-flight this season.