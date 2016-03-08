Roma, SPAL forward tops Fonseca's list
14 December at 20:00On the eve of the match of Roma at Spal: Andrea Petagna is the first name on the list for the Giallorossi club for January to replace Kalinic as deputy Dzeko. Roma coach Fonseca had nothing but nice words to say:
"He is a physically strong striker, a good player," said the Portuguese coach, aware that the dialogues between the two companies are proceeding quickly. The parties will take advantage of the imminence of tomorrow's challenge to keep up to date and try to define an agreement on the figures and the formula of the operation.
According to what was collected by calciomercato.com, the proposal of Rome is to buy Petagna on loan for 18 months, immediately fixing a sum for redemption in June 2021.
The Spal striker remains in the eyes of Inter manager Antonio Conte, who also sees potential in Petagna as a vice player or someone who can fill in for the likes of Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.
At the moment, Chelsea's Olivier Giroud remains the main goal but, in the event that the deal between Rome and Spal does not improve and problems arise between the Nerazzurri and the French player, Petagna could strongly return to Beppe Marotta's orbit after the contacts of the past summer.
Anthony Privetera
